Cape sex offender charged with failure to register new address

Ricky Scott, 41, of Cape Girardeau faces allegations he failed to register as a sex offender.
The charges resulted from an investigation on Halloween in 2022, in which Scott was not compliant with Halloween restrictions, but Scott did not answer his door when an officer knocked. A neighbor shared that Scott no longer lived at the residence and had moved months earlier. As a sex offender, Scott was required to notify the sheriff’s office when he moved.
Scott was in custody of the Department of Corrections when an arraignment was scheduled April 24. He is being held in the Cape Girardeau County jail.
Scott was convicted in 2015 of first-degree statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl, according to documents.
