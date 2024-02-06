Jim Stricker has had a lifelong fascination with jigsaw puzzles and his hobby has turned into a gift for a Cape Girardeau not-for-profit.

Stricker, 92, has taken seven completed jigsaw puzzles, carefully glued the pieces together and placed them into frames.

He is donating them all to Community Partnership, formerly the Community Caring Council.

Stricker, a resident of Chateau Girardeau’s retirement community, said he’s been putting together puzzles since before he could read.

“My grandmother back in Ohio was really into (puzzles),” Stricker said, “and I recall being 3 years old, standing beside her, and hearing her say, ‘This piece goes here, that piece goes there,’ and so on.”

Stricker has spent the last several years caring for his wife, Betty, who died in February.

Not long after Betty’s death, the pandemic hit America and Chateau Girardeau went into lockdown.

“Puzzles are a good way to consume time,” said Stricker, who is a former CEO of what is now SoutheastHEALTH and, along with his wife, a one-time missionary to Nepal.

Stricker was looking at completed puzzles in his Chateau apartment and had an epiphany to give them to charity.

“I refused to put the beautiful pictures I’d just assembled back into a box,” he said.

“I’ve handled 11,000 puzzle pieces,” Stricker said, “some of them as many as 20 times.”

The finished puzzles display a variety of subjects: New York City, dogs, assorted animals, a waterfall in Brazil, Venice, a train and Yosemite Valley.