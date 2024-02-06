Cape seeks nominations for endangered buildings

The city of Cape Girardeau is accepting nominations for its 2019 endangered-buildings list as city officials contemplate the future of three historic, governmental buildings.

City planner Ryan Shrimplin said the Cape Girardeau City Council ultimately will decide the future of three historic structures -- the Common Pleas Courthouse, the Courthouse Annex and city hall, Shrimplin said.

"It is all kind of up in the air right now," Shrimplin said Thursday.

Alyssa Phares, vice chairwoman of the city's historic preservation commission, said commissioners are concerned about all three buildings. "All of them are on our radar," she said.

Phares said it is possible the Common Pleas Courthouse and city hall could be added to the endangered-buildings list. The Annex was added to the list last year.

Building nominations should include a statement explaining the building's historic significance, why the person believes the building is endangered, suggestions for what measures could be taken to save it, and a photo of the building in its current condition, according to a news release posted on the city's website.

Southeast Missouri State University historic preservation students typically nominate structures.

But city planner Ryan Shrimplin said anyone can nominate a structure and that individual does not have to have any expertise in historic preservation.

"The point is to get them thinking," he said, explaining it makes little sense to nominate a building so deteriorated it can't be saved.

The city's historic preservation commission plans to review the nominations at its March 20 meeting and adopt the list April 17.

Compiling this year's endangered-buildings list comes amid uncertainly over the future of the Common Pleas Courthouse, the Annex and city hall, all structures in the city's downtown.