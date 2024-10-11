Cape seeks applicants from west side to fill ward seat

The Cape Girardeau City Council is seeking applicants to fill the seat of Ward 6 Councilman Wayne Bowen, who is stepping down this summer to take a position with a Florida university.

Mayor Harry Rediger said anyone who resides in Ward 6, on the city’s west side, should send a letter to the city or email director of citizen services/city clerk Gayle Conrad at gconrad@cityofcapegirardeau.org.

Rediger said it is up to the council to appoint someone to fill out the unexpired term. Bowen is expected to leave the council by July.

The mayor said the council expects to fill the position by August.

“We want to get it done fairly quick,” Rediger said.

He added the council has not determined the selection process, including whether it will interview applicants.

Bowen’s term ends in April 2018.