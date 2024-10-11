Cape seeks applicants from west side to fill ward seat

The Cape Girardeau City Council is seeking applicants to fill the seat of Ward 6 Councilman Wayne Bowen, who is stepping down this summer to take a position with a Florida university.
Mayor Harry Rediger said anyone who resides in Ward 6, on the city’s west side, should send a letter to the city or email director of citizen services/city clerk Gayle Conrad at gconrad@cityofcapegirardeau.org.
Rediger said it is up to the council to appoint someone to fill out the unexpired term. Bowen is expected to leave the council by July.
The mayor said the council expects to fill the position by August.
“We want to get it done fairly quick,” Rediger said.
He added the council has not determined the selection process, including whether it will interview applicants.
Bowen’s term ends in April 2018.
Rediger said whoever is appointed to fill the unexpired term would be eligible to run for election to a full term if he or she wishes.
Those who want to apply to serve the remainder of the unexpired term may list their qualifications or provide any other information about their candidacy they may choose, Rediger said.
Bowen has served on the council since winning a special election in April 2013.
Bowen, who chaired the history department at Southeast Missouri State University, has been hired as director of interdisciplinary studies and a history professor at the University of Central Florida in Orlando.
