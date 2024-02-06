Four school districts are seeking to variously improve safety and repair structures, each with a proposition on the ballot for Tuesday's municipal election.
In Oak Ridge, Supt. Adrian Eftink said the proposed 65-cent tax increase is necessary to remain competitive with neighboring districts, both for teacher salaries and educational support costs.
The increase will go toward operating costs, Eftink said, and will not be applied to any building repairs or updates to computer equipment, as that would be capital outlay, and not covered by this funding.
"The purpose is to provide opportunities for our staff," Eftink said, such as staffing, educational materials, supplies for teachers and the district, professional development and the like.
The Nell Holcomb school district north of Cape Girardeau is seeking a 47-cent tax increase with Proposition HAWKS, which would help fund general operating and capital expenses, including safety improvements, two new buses, curriculum and technology, retaining small class sizes and cushioning the financial hit to the district in the wake of Gov. Mike Parson's cut to the state's education budget, Supt. Bleau Deckerd said.
According to previous reporting, the 47-cent increase would put the tax levy at $4.07, lower than its closest neighbor, the Cape Girardeau school district, which has a $4.15 levy.
Beyond safety and curriculum improvements, Deckerd said financial issues in recent years drained the district's reserve balance fund from 46% in 2011 to 8% last year. That coupled with the estimated $150,000 to $200,000 lost by November from state funding due to Parson's budget cut puts the school in a concerning position, Deckerd said Friday morning.
Should Proposition Hawks not be approved by voters and Nell Holcomb's financial decline continue, Deckerd had said consolidation with neighboring districts could be a "real issue on the table." For now, that's not part of the conversation, Deckerd had said.
Deckerd said the district has already made cuts, including canceling summer school this year, and leaders are awaiting the results of Tuesday's election to determine whether to rehire staff that retired or resigned recently.
"We're in a holding pattern right now to see what Tuesday brings," Deckerd said.
In Delta, Proposition KIDS would not mean a tax increase, but would extend the existing tax levy by seven years, said Supt. David Heeb, and would mean a major benefit for the entire community, allowing the district to combine $800,000 with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) money for a multipurpose structure that would serve as a community storm shelter and cafeteria.
"You need a large amount of cash upfront for this," Heeb said, as the district would have to provide 25% of its own money with 75% provided by the FEMA grant.
Heeb said the storm shelter would be a "great asset" to the community. Since Delta is in a flood plain, few people have basements, and last spring, when a tornado struck the area, Heeb said the need for such a shelter was apparent.
The Oran, Missouri, school district is asking for a no-tax-increase bond issue to borrow $1.85 million for various projects, including roof replacement at the high school, library and central office; to repave and expand the parking lot; renovations to the science lab and family and consumer sciences room; and an addition to the high school lobby.
Oran Supt. Adam Friga wrote in an email that "It's ALWAYS about the kids. Every scope of work relates back to student safety and improving the quality of their education."
Friga wrote that the improvements to student learning, safety and Oran Eagle Pride are the reasons this no-tax-increase bond issue is so important.
