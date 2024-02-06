Four school districts are seeking to variously improve safety and repair structures, each with a proposition on the ballot for Tuesday's municipal election.

In Oak Ridge, Supt. Adrian Eftink said the proposed 65-cent tax increase is necessary to remain competitive with neighboring districts, both for teacher salaries and educational support costs.

The increase will go toward operating costs, Eftink said, and will not be applied to any building repairs or updates to computer equipment, as that would be capital outlay, and not covered by this funding.

"The purpose is to provide opportunities for our staff," Eftink said, such as staffing, educational materials, supplies for teachers and the district, professional development and the like.

The Nell Holcomb school district north of Cape Girardeau is seeking a 47-cent tax increase with Proposition HAWKS, which would help fund general operating and capital expenses, including safety improvements, two new buses, curriculum and technology, retaining small class sizes and cushioning the financial hit to the district in the wake of Gov. Mike Parson's cut to the state's education budget, Supt. Bleau Deckerd said.

According to previous reporting, the 47-cent increase would put the tax levy at $4.07, lower than its closest neighbor, the Cape Girardeau school district, which has a $4.15 levy.

Beyond safety and curriculum improvements, Deckerd said financial issues in recent years drained the district's reserve balance fund from 46% in 2011 to 8% last year. That coupled with the estimated $150,000 to $200,000 lost by November from state funding due to Parson's budget cut puts the school in a concerning position, Deckerd said Friday morning.

Should Proposition Hawks not be approved by voters and Nell Holcomb's financial decline continue, Deckerd had said consolidation with neighboring districts could be a "real issue on the table." For now, that's not part of the conversation, Deckerd had said.