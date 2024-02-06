Cape, Scott counties buck statewide trend on Medicaid expansion

Primary voters in Cape Girardeau and Scott counties mostly mirrored their counterparts across the state in Tuesday’s balloting, though both counties’ voters rejected Medicaid expansion.

Voters across the state approved Amendment 2, which will expand access to Medicaid, with 53% support. In Cape Girardeau County, 68% of voters opposed the measure (5,517 for and 11,756 against). Support for the measure was the same in Scott County, with 68% of voters rejecting it (6,074 against and 2,834 for).

In the Republican primary for governor, Gov. Mike Parson received 75% support across the state, with his nearest challenger being Saundra McDowell with 12% of the vote. Cape Girardeau County Republican voters gave Parson 76% of their votes, with McDowell finishing second at 9%. Parson polled at 77% in Scott County, and McDowell finished with 10% of the vote.

Democrats across the state gave Nicole Galloway 84% of the vote, with Eric Morrison coming in second with 6%. Galloway carried Cape Girardeau County with 81% of the vote. Morrison finished second with 7%. In Scott County, Galloway won with 66% of the vote. Morrison narrowly won second place with 13%, and Jimmie Matthews earned 11%.

In the Republican primary for lieutenant governor, Mike Kehoe won across the state with 59% of the vote. Mike Carter came in second with 26%. In Cape Girardeau County, Kehoe earned 57% of the ballots, and Carter received 27%. The race was closer in Scott County, with Kehoe getting 45% and Carter finishing with 35%.