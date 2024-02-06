Cape, Scott City gear up for internet sales tax campaigns

Retired banker Danny Essner, long active in community organizations such as Old Town Cape, is taking on a new short-term challenge.

Essner will gather this week with other like-minded businesspeople to game out a marketing strategy aimed at persuading Cape Girardeau voters to approve a 2.75% user tax -- a tax on internet sales -- on the Nov. 2 ballot.

"We're still recruiting people to serve," said Essner, 71, who adds he thinks "five to 10" private citizens will end up on an ad hoc steering committee attempting to get the levy approved.

Noting specific plans have not yet been made, Essner said Thursday he imagines the campaign may use at least some of the blueprint of the successful drive to pass the original Transportation Trust Fund (TTF) tax, which won 67.8% of the vote in August 1995.

"We may use direct mail, yard signs, social media, for example, because we have to make a compelling case to convince people to vote yes," said Essner, who retired as president of Capaha Bank in June 2017.

"No city funds will be used, and we'll be seeking [private] donations to fund this effort."

Cape Girardeau City Council has announced its collective support for a tax on online sales, but the municipality is not permitted to participate financially in a campaign, according to Mayor Bob Fox.

"Per our charter, our city cannot expend public funds to promote any issue and because of that, businesses and private individuals will be making any contributions necessary," said Fox.

Fox said city staff, council members and supportive individuals will also be engaged in meeting with service clubs and other community organizations to push the initiative.

History

Cape Girardeau voters have turned down a use tax four times in the past quarter-century: 2016, 2014, 2003 and 1996.