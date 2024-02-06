Cape schools unveil tentative plan for fall classes

The Cape Girardeau School District released a preliminary plan for fall classes, set to begin face to face Aug. 24, as of Thursday morning.

Superintendent Neil Glass said Thursday the process to arrive at this plan was “pretty thorough. We relied heavily on the survey we put out, thinking families would appreciate having some input on what the plan looked like.”

Beyond that, Glass said, his cabinet members, building principals and the local health department met to discuss the information at hand.

“We shared that information with our school board members who also gave us input, and we looked at what other districts are doing, too, to see what, if anything, we were missing, or could do better.”

The resulting 26-page plan “was the best of all of it,” Glass said.

Glass said the biggest takeaway of the plan for families is, “We have options.”

The district will be running both a virtual and in-person district, effectively, Glass said.

“We’ll hopefully deliver both with fidelity,” he said.

“All superintendents across the state (I’ve spoken to) are feeling the same pressure,” Glass said. “We want to keep the kids safe but we know education is important. We don’t want to get behind any further than we did last spring.”

Everyone in the district did the best they could with available resources, Glass said, “but frankly, we didn’t have a lot of time to prepare.”

The summer break gave administrators and staff time to plan, he said.

The district is prepared to take all classes online in the event of a necessary closure, Glass said.

Before classes begin Aug. 24, students may opt out of face-to-face classes, Glass said, and instead learn remotely through the Tigers@Home program.

The registration deadline for Tigers@Home is July 31, according to the plan. The application is available online at www.capetigers.com.