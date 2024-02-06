Cape Schools to require face masks

A release from the district stated: "Due to a significant increase in the number of quarantines throughout the District, masks will be required of students, staff members and any visitors to our schools effective immediately.

"Just five days into the new school year and we have more than 300 students in quarantine. Our hope is that the use of masks will help us prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community and help us cut down on additional quarantines in the coming days."