NewsAugust 31, 2021

Cape Schools to require face masks

According to Kristen Tallent, communications director for Cape Girardeau's public schools, the district is immediately implementing a masking requirement as quarantines because of COVID-19 have dramatically risen as the school year has begun. A release from the district stated: "Due to a significant increase in the number of quarantines throughout the District, masks will be required of students, staff members and any visitors to our schools effective immediately...

Southeast Missourian

According to Kristen Tallent, communications director for Cape Girardeau's public schools, the district is immediately implementing a masking requirement as quarantines because of COVID-19 have dramatically risen as the school year has begun.

A release from the district stated: "Due to a significant increase in the number of quarantines throughout the District, masks will be required of students, staff members and any visitors to our schools effective immediately.

"Just five days into the new school year and we have more than 300 students in quarantine. Our hope is that the use of masks will help us prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community and help us cut down on additional quarantines in the coming days."

