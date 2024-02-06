Cape Schools to offer paid leave to staff impacted by COVID

As classes resume in the Cape Girardeau School District and with the unknowns presented by the delta variant, the Board of Education has approved a plan to offer five days of paid leave to employees unable to work or telework because of a potential future COVID-19 quarantine during the 2021-2022 academic year.

Cape Girardeau School District classes resumed today.

"This is a one-time benefit and will kick in only after an employee has already taken the allotted three days of sick leave," said Neil Glass, Cape Girardeau School District superintendent.

"The district is in a financial position where it can do this and offering this will go a long way toward staff morale."

Glass said he has been talking with other school superintendents around Missouri about this issue.

"Some districts are offering 10 days (of leave) and others nothing, so five days is a good compromise," he said.

The Cape Girardeau Public Schools central administrative offices as seen on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

In the words of the resolution approved Monday by the school board, "We realize being required to quarantine is burdensome and in some cases a true hardship for employees and their families."

Kristin Tallent, Cape Girardeau School District communications director, said there is more at stake with this paid leave provision than may be immediately apparent.