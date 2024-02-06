Cape schools to incentivize early notification of retirement

Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education members approved increases in reimbursements for unused sick leave days upon an employee's retirement at their Monday, July 24, meeting.

The board also approved the continuation of reimbursing district employees $25 per day worked beyond the set maximum accumulation of sick leave days.

Brice Beck, deputy superintendent of K-12 Education, said district employees typically accrue 10 sick leave days and three personal leave days per school year. He said that unused sick days roll over to the next year, while unused personal leave days roll over as sick days.

Employees can accumulate a maximum of 140 unused sick leave days, Beck said, after which they start earning an additional $25 a day until they either use a sick day or reach the end of the school year at which point, they are reimbursed.

Beck said, previously, retiring employees were reimbursed the standard $25 per unused sick leave day, as long as they had 10 years of uninterrupted service within the district and notified the district at least 30 days in advance.

He said, under the updated policy employees could receive up to double that amount depending on how much advance notice they give. Beck said the amount of reimbursement is decided by a sliding scale starting at $50 for six months advance notice and decreases by $5 per month down to $25 for one month's notice.

He said an employee that has accumulated the maximum of 140 sick leave days would receive $7,000 in reimbursement after they retire and added the payout is contingent upon retirement not resignation.