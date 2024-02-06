Cape schools to hold free child developmental screenings

Cape Girardeau Public Schools will host free developmental screenings for children, ages 6 months to 34 months, who reside in the district.

According to a CGPS news release, screenings will be held Friday, Sept. 29, Oct. 27, Dec. 1, Feb. 9 and March 15.

Parents will need to complete an online registration form before an appointment is scheduled. No walk-ins will be accepted.