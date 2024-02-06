Cape schools to hold free child developmental screenings

Cape Girardeau Public Schools will host free developmental screenings for children, ages 6 months to 34 months, who reside in the district.
According to a CGPS news release, screenings will be held Friday, Sept. 29, Oct. 27, Dec. 1, Feb. 9 and March 15.
Parents will need to complete an online registration form before an appointment is scheduled. No walk-ins will be accepted.
The form may be found at www.docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScMbAKGWyu9skIhx5VNA8AwJ0YlimDlDcVXHhErxn4jPwzjug/viewform.
The release stated developmental screenings look at a child in comparison with other children the same age and can determine whether a child is developing within the normal range for their age.
Each child will be screened in the areas of health, vision, hearing and overall development, the release stated. A screening specialist will summarize the results of the child's screening, provide parents with written results and make recommendations for follow-up services.
The screenings will take place at the CGPS Central Administration office, located at 301 N. Clark Ave. in Cape Girardeau. For more information, call (573) 335-1867.
