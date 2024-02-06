Cape schools to follow SEMO's lead and adopt Canvas LMS

Jamie Russell, technology instructional specialist for the Cape Girardeau School District, has had an extraordinarily busy 11 months since the pandemic started.

The Tigers@Home virtual program has enabled many students to study and file classwork online from home, and now, with COVID-19 not abated, the district is beta testing Canvas, a new learning management system (LMS).

Russell said Southeast Missouri State University’s decision to convert to Canvas from the Moodle LMS for its students during the current spring semester is helping to drive the timing of the district’s move to make the same transition.

“I knew once SEMO changed, we needed to be prepared to make the switch,” said Russell, who has been with school district since 2013 after previously working in the Kennett and Nell Holcomb districts.

Benefits

Russell said many schools now use Canvas and the rationale isn’t hard to grasp.

“School kids can adjust to whatever system we have, but for teachers and parents, Canvas is simpler than our present system, Moodle, when it comes to navigation (and) will save our educators literally hours of time,” said Russell, who noted Canvas will be used only for grades five-through-12.

Google Classroom will continue to be used for kindergarten through fourth grade, with Russell describing the Google program as more of a “posting board.”

Russell pointed out one clear advantage of the new LMS.