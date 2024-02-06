All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMarch 13, 2020

Cape Schools to dismiss early due to inclement weather, Jackson continuing to monitor reports

Due to the forecast of potential severe weather, schools in the Cape Girardeau School District will let out early today, according to communications director Kristin Tallent. As of 1:30 p.m., Jackson School District had no plans for dismissal at this time, according to communications director Meredith Pobst, but said school officials will continue to monitor weather reports...

Rachael Long

Due to the forecast of potential severe weather, schools in the Cape Girardeau School District will let out early today, according to communications director Kristin Tallent.

As of 1:30 p.m., Jackson School District had no plans for dismissal at this time, according to communications director Meredith Pobst, but said school officials will continue to monitor weather reports.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for the Cape Girardeau area that is in effect until 5 p.m. today.

If the weather situation continues to intensify, the West Lane Elementary School tornado safe room at 338 North West Lane will be opened and citizens will be notified through social media posts, according to a Thursday afternoon Jackson R-2 School District Facebook post.

All evening events in the Jackson R-2 School District tonight will be postponed due to the threat of severe weather, a second Facebook post by the Jackson R-2 School District read Thursday afternoon. After School Kids' Club will still be in session today.

Should the weather intensify and the safe room opens before 3:30 p.m., the public will enter through the door labeled No. 3 on the east side of the building, the post read. If the safe room opens after 3:30 p.m. and before 7:30 a.m., the public will enter through the doors labeled No. 1 and No. 2 on the south side of the shelter. Pets are not allowed inside the safe room, according to the social media update, however, service animals are allowed.

Cape Girardeau Schools will use Wednesday early dismissal times, which are as follows:

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

— Elementary schools dismiss at 2:30 p.m.

— Central Middle School will dismiss at 2:35 p.m.

— Central Junior High School will dismiss at 2:05 p.m.

— Central High School will dismiss at 2:00 p.m.

— Central Academy will dismiss at 1:50 p.m.

"We ask that everyone please stay weather aware this afternoon and evening," Tallent said. "Additionally, please drive safely in school zones and around buses."

For more information or for district announcements, visit capetigers.com.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy