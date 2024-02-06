Due to the forecast of potential severe weather, schools in the Cape Girardeau School District will let out early today, according to communications director Kristin Tallent.

As of 1:30 p.m., Jackson School District had no plans for dismissal at this time, according to communications director Meredith Pobst, but said school officials will continue to monitor weather reports.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for the Cape Girardeau area that is in effect until 5 p.m. today.

If the weather situation continues to intensify, the West Lane Elementary School tornado safe room at 338 North West Lane will be opened and citizens will be notified through social media posts, according to a Thursday afternoon Jackson R-2 School District Facebook post.

All evening events in the Jackson R-2 School District tonight will be postponed due to the threat of severe weather, a second Facebook post by the Jackson R-2 School District read Thursday afternoon. After School Kids' Club will still be in session today.

Should the weather intensify and the safe room opens before 3:30 p.m., the public will enter through the door labeled No. 3 on the east side of the building, the post read. If the safe room opens after 3:30 p.m. and before 7:30 a.m., the public will enter through the doors labeled No. 1 and No. 2 on the south side of the shelter. Pets are not allowed inside the safe room, according to the social media update, however, service animals are allowed.

Cape Girardeau Schools will use Wednesday early dismissal times, which are as follows: