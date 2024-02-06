All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 20, 2020

Cape schools superintendent Glass stars in educational programming

Neil Glass is not just superintendent of Cape Girardeau’s public schools. He’s also star of “Won’t You Be My Tiger?,” a television program airing each weekday on The Heartland’s CW (WQWQ) for the month of May — also available on YouTube. Episodes air from 10 to 11 a.m. each weekday, said district spokeswomen Kristin Tallent, on WQWQ, channel 12.2 in the Cape Girardeau region, Spectrum channel 713, and DirecTV and Dish channel 9...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Neil Glass
Neil Glass

Neil Glass is not just superintendent of Cape Girardeau’s public schools. He’s also star of “Won’t You Be My Tiger?,” a television program airing each weekday on The Heartland’s CW (WQWQ) for the month of May — also available on YouTube.

Episodes air from 10 to 11 a.m. each weekday, said district spokeswomen Kristin Tallent, on WQWQ, channel 12.2 in the Cape Girardeau region, Spectrum channel 713, and DirecTV and Dish channel 9.

“We are extremely thankful to KFVS12 for the opportunity to connect with our students and families on their sister station, WQWQ-TV, during the precautionary coronavirus closure,” Glass said in a statement. “Our hope is that families feel comfortable leaving their kids in front of the TV for an hour, knowing that our content will be educational and fun.”

The school district ceased face-to-face classes March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and since then, district teachers have continually provided educational enrichment activities via email, social media and phone calls. But, Glass said, families asked for more.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“Parents have been forced to juggle a number of duties, including stepping in to promote continued learning within their homes,” Chris Conroy, vice president and general manager of KFVS12/WQWQ, said in a statement. “As a television station, we are always looking for ways to support the community we serve. Providing families a little relief during this uncertain time is something we are very proud to do.”

Tallent said that in the weeks since the show premiered, she’s received a lot of positive feedback.

“We are thankful to WQWQ for the opportunity to showcase our extraordinary educators while making connections with kids throughout our region,” Tallent said. “I hesitate to brag on (Career and Technology Center instructor) Randy McWilson too much because I’m scared someone might try to steal him from us, but he has done a beautiful job of editing these shows. His enthusiasm for making our district shine and his dedication to our students is truly priceless.”

Tallent said that while the purpose of the show is to keep students entertained, “I get excited to think about others in our community getting a snapshot of the magic going on inside our classrooms each day. These vivacious educators you see on your television screens are the people who are inspiring young minds to dream and grow. I think that’s enough to get anyone excited about this school district.”

“Won’t You Be My Tiger?” may also be viewed at www.youtube.com/channel/UCgVT9bvTIXKWSRayfw0iPQw.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after...
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory ...
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick a...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy