Cape schools superintendent Glass stars in educational programming

Neil Glass is not just superintendent of Cape Girardeau’s public schools. He’s also star of “Won’t You Be My Tiger?,” a television program airing each weekday on The Heartland’s CW (WQWQ) for the month of May — also available on YouTube.

Episodes air from 10 to 11 a.m. each weekday, said district spokeswomen Kristin Tallent, on WQWQ, channel 12.2 in the Cape Girardeau region, Spectrum channel 713, and DirecTV and Dish channel 9.

“We are extremely thankful to KFVS12 for the opportunity to connect with our students and families on their sister station, WQWQ-TV, during the precautionary coronavirus closure,” Glass said in a statement. “Our hope is that families feel comfortable leaving their kids in front of the TV for an hour, knowing that our content will be educational and fun.”

The school district ceased face-to-face classes March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and since then, district teachers have continually provided educational enrichment activities via email, social media and phone calls. But, Glass said, families asked for more.