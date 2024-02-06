Cape schools stay with EBO MD

In a unanimous vote, and despite a public challenge from a competing firm, the Cape Girardeau School Board voted Monday to authorize negotiation of a contract with Essential Benefit Offerings (EBO MD) for what school superintendent Neil Glass called "an add-on health benefits package" for district employees.

EBO MD, with clinics in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Fredericktown, has been associated with the district since 2018.

"EBO has gone above and beyond (for us)," said Glass, who said EBO supplements the Cape Girardeau schools' existing insurance package.

The company is a direct primary care service, meaning patients pay a monthly membership fee to access -- among other benefits -- office visits, lab work and telehealth.

"We received free flu shots this year (through EBO)," Glass said, "and also COVID-19 testing."

In an appeal before the vote, 180 Healthcare spokeswoman Jennifer Icaza-Gast asked the board to consider 180 instead, suggesting the company could provide more programs and coverage than EBO at the same $50 per employee, per month cost.