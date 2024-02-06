Cape Schools set clinic for teen COVID-19 inoculations

The Cape Girardeau School District announced Thursday it has partnered with Broadway Pharmacy to offer a Pfizer vaccination clinic early next month for the district's students who are at least 12 years of age.

Those aged 12 to 17 must have a signed consent form from a parent or legal guardian to participate in the clinic, slated from 9 a.m. to noon June 2 at Terry W. KItchen Junior High, 1910 Whitener St. in Cape Girardeau.