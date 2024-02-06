Cape Schools set clinic for teen COVID-19 inoculations

The Cape Girardeau School District announced Thursday it has partnered with Broadway Pharmacy to offer a Pfizer vaccination clinic early next month for the district's students who are at least 12 years of age.
Those aged 12 to 17 must have a signed consent form from a parent or legal guardian to participate in the clinic, slated from 9 a.m. to noon June 2 at Terry W. KItchen Junior High, 1910 Whitener St. in Cape Girardeau.
The consent form will be sent once a student is registered for an appointment.
Appointments are scheduled online via www.calendly.com/broadwayrx1/cjhs-pfizer-covid-19-vaccination-clinic?month=2021-06.
Families are advised to contact the pharmacy directly with any scheduling issues at info@broadwayrx.health.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.