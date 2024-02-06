All sections
NewsMay 21, 2021

Cape Schools set clinic for teen COVID-19 inoculations

The Cape Girardeau School District announced Thursday it has partnered with Broadway Pharmacy to offer a Pfizer vaccination clinic early next month for the district's students who are at least 12 years of age. Those aged 12 to 17 must have a signed consent form from a parent or legal guardian to participate in the clinic, slated from 9 a.m. to noon June 2 at Terry W. KItchen Junior High, 1910 Whitener St. in Cape Girardeau...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Technician from John's Pharmacy Shalynn Peitzel flicks the syringe to get an accurate reading of the vaccine at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
Technician from John's Pharmacy Shalynn Peitzel flicks the syringe to get an accurate reading of the vaccine at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

The Cape Girardeau School District announced Thursday it has partnered with Broadway Pharmacy to offer a Pfizer vaccination clinic early next month for the district's students who are at least 12 years of age.

Those aged 12 to 17 must have a signed consent form from a parent or legal guardian to participate in the clinic, slated from 9 a.m. to noon June 2 at Terry W. KItchen Junior High, 1910 Whitener St. in Cape Girardeau.

The consent form will be sent once a student is registered for an appointment.

Appointments are scheduled online via www.calendly.com/broadwayrx1/cjhs-pfizer-covid-19-vaccination-clinic?month=2021-06.

Families are advised to contact the pharmacy directly with any scheduling issues at info@broadwayrx.health.

