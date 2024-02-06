Cape Schools schedule groundbreaking at Jefferson

Groundbreaking is set for Aug. 12 at Jefferson Elementary to mark the start of construction of the Jefferson Civic Center project, the Cape Girardeau School District announced Tuesday.

The scheduled 3:30 p.m. ceremony at the school at 520 Minnesota Ave. in Cape Girardeau will mark one of the initiatives and building improvements funded through voter approval of an April 2019 $12 million bond issue plebiscite.

Other projects authorized by the vote: