Cape Schools Foundation to hold Penguin Party gala this weekend

The Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation, celebrating its 25th year in 2020, will hold its annual gala event, the Penguin Party, beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Drury Convention Center, foundation director Amy McDonald said.
“We’re expecting between 400 and 450 guests,” McDonald said.
“We’ll start with a champagne toast,” she said. Musical group Awkward Timing will play during hors d’oeuvres and the silent auction, followed by a sit-down meal, she added.
GenX will perform after the live auction.
“We’re looking at several good auction items,” McDonald said. Donations include a staycation package with The Courtyard by Marriott Downtown and Top of the Marq, and a cameo in superintendent Neil Glass’ snow-day announcement video next year.
Previous snow-day announcement videos, directed by Career and Technology Center instructor Randy McWilson, have seen Glass rapping and singing parodies of songs “Ice Ice Baby,” “Thunder” and “Old Town Road.”
Some Cape Girardeau Central students will be there as well, including members of the Air Force JROTC program, Honorable Young Men’s Club and Tiger Lillies, McDonald said.
“The foundation either helps fund or fully funds each of those programs,” McDonald said.
“We are also trying to help our students go on to secondary education opportunities,” whether that’s a four-year university degree program, or vocational training, or other opportunity, McDonald said.
The foundation also puts funds toward scholarships, such as those for nursing students at the Career and Technology Center, or the Terry W. Kitchen scholarship fund, she said.
“This helps us enhance education for our students,” McDonald said. “So many programs benefit.”
Innovative Teaching grants help teachers fund classroom experiences that might not otherwise be possible, McDonald said.
McDonald has a long history with this event, she said — about 10 years now.
“I like where the foundation is headed,” she said.
She served on the foundation board before becoming director, and said she’s learned and seen a lot.
“I’m not sure people realize, but we’ve grown a lot in the last few years,” McDonald said of the foundation. “It’s exciting. Everyone has the opportunity to change and grow, and we’re moving in a great direction with great speed.”
Of the gala, she said, “For me, the night is to celebrate our students and what we have been able to raise to put back into the school district.”
Get your weekend plans delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the Expedition: Weekend email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.