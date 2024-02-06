Cape Schools Foundation to hold Penguin Party gala this weekend

The Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation, celebrating its 25th year in 2020, will hold its annual gala event, the Penguin Party, beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Drury Convention Center, foundation director Amy McDonald said.

“We’re expecting between 400 and 450 guests,” McDonald said.

“We’ll start with a champagne toast,” she said. Musical group Awkward Timing will play during hors d’oeuvres and the silent auction, followed by a sit-down meal, she added.

GenX will perform after the live auction.

“We’re looking at several good auction items,” McDonald said. Donations include a staycation package with The Courtyard by Marriott Downtown and Top of the Marq, and a cameo in superintendent Neil Glass’ snow-day announcement video next year.

Previous snow-day announcement videos, directed by Career and Technology Center instructor Randy McWilson, have seen Glass rapping and singing parodies of songs “Ice Ice Baby,” “Thunder” and “Old Town Road.”

Some Cape Girardeau Central students will be there as well, including members of the Air Force JROTC program, Honorable Young Men’s Club and Tiger Lillies, McDonald said.

“The foundation either helps fund or fully funds each of those programs,” McDonald said.

“We are also trying to help our students go on to secondary education opportunities,” whether that’s a four-year university degree program, or vocational training, or other opportunity, McDonald said.