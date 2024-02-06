Upgrades to Alma Schrader and Jefferson elementary schools and construction of a centralized prekindergarten center are among the projects Cape Girardeau school officials hope to fund with an April bond issue.

A "computer mini lab" is seen Tuesday at Alma Schrader Elementary School in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

The school board voted Monday to adopt a proposed master facilities plan detailing these and other projects, including an indoor aquatic center.

Board members will have to decide next month whether to put a $12 million, no-tax-increase bond issue on the ballot to fund these improvements, superintendent Neil Glass said Tuesday.

The plan calls for spending $4 million to remodel Jefferson and Alma Schrader schools and another $4 million to help fund an indoor aquatic center in partnership with the City of Cape Girardeau and possibly other entities.

The gymnasium of Alma Schrader Elementary School is seen Tuesday in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

School officials said in the master plan an aquatic center needs to be anchored to an existing school.

A joint Cape Girardeau school-city advisory committee has narrowed a list of possible sites to three. But only one ï¿½ the Jefferson School site ï¿½ is favored by school officials.

Construction of a preschool could cost $1.5 million, school officials said.

The kitchen of Alma Schrader Elementary School is seen Tuesday in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

Other projects include new roofs on Blanchard Elementary School and parts of Central High School and the Career and Technology Center at an estimated price tag of $500,000, heating and cooling upgrades at district buildings at a cost of $200,000 and repaving of school district parking lots at a cost of $150,000.

The total price tag of $12 million also includes furniture, fixtures and equipment, design fees and contingency, according to the master plan.

The bonds would be retired over 20 years, Glass said.

Jefferson was constructed in 1956 and Alma Schrader in 1958, according to the master plan.

An outdoor classroom is seen Tuesday at Alma Schrader Elementary School in Cape Girardeau. The school hopes to expand this into a "farm to fork" effort, allowing the students to grow their own food. KASSI JACKSON

Walking through Alma Schrader school Tuesday afternoon, Glass pointed out the aging tile floors and walls.