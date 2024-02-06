Upgrades to Alma Schrader and Jefferson elementary schools and construction of a centralized prekindergarten center are among the projects Cape Girardeau school officials hope to fund with an April bond issue.
The school board voted Monday to adopt a proposed master facilities plan detailing these and other projects, including an indoor aquatic center.
Board members will have to decide next month whether to put a $12 million, no-tax-increase bond issue on the ballot to fund these improvements, superintendent Neil Glass said Tuesday.
The plan calls for spending $4 million to remodel Jefferson and Alma Schrader schools and another $4 million to help fund an indoor aquatic center in partnership with the City of Cape Girardeau and possibly other entities.
School officials said in the master plan an aquatic center needs to be anchored to an existing school.
A joint Cape Girardeau school-city advisory committee has narrowed a list of possible sites to three. But only one ï¿½ the Jefferson School site ï¿½ is favored by school officials.
Construction of a preschool could cost $1.5 million, school officials said.
Other projects include new roofs on Blanchard Elementary School and parts of Central High School and the Career and Technology Center at an estimated price tag of $500,000, heating and cooling upgrades at district buildings at a cost of $200,000 and repaving of school district parking lots at a cost of $150,000.
The total price tag of $12 million also includes furniture, fixtures and equipment, design fees and contingency, according to the master plan.
The bonds would be retired over 20 years, Glass said.
Jefferson was constructed in 1956 and Alma Schrader in 1958, according to the master plan.
Walking through Alma Schrader school Tuesday afternoon, Glass pointed out the aging tile floors and walls.
ï¿½It is just worn out,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½It is just drab and dreary.ï¿½
Glass said the same holds true for Jefferson school.
Both need to be upgraded to accommodate todayï¿½s technology. Improvements also could provide movable walls within classrooms.
Glass said upgrades also are needed to the gymnasiums at both elementary schools.
Josh Crowell, assistant superintendent for support services, said improvements are needed to the kitchen areas at the two elementary schools.
The master plan envisions adding a green house at Alma Schrader to provide some hands-on learning for students and providing a larger computer lab.
The school district operates preschool classes for 4- and 5-year-olds at four of the five elementary schools. Under the facilities plan, a prekindergarten center would be built next to Jefferson school.
In addition, the district is looking at developing an early-learning program for younger children, from birth through 3 years of age, Glass said. That project depends on securing a federal Early Head Start grant.
Glass said the district hopes to be awarded a grant this spring. The district is seeking $1.5 million a year for five years to fund the project.
The program would be housed at two sites: the Career and Technology Center and Jefferson school.
According to the master plan, the program could serve eligible children and families as well as pregnant and parenting high school students.
