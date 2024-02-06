Cape school officials look to partner with YMCA on aquatic center

Editor's Note: This story has been edited to correct the spelling of the name of the parks director.

Cape Girardeau School District officials hope to convince the national YMCA organization to participate in the planned construction and operation of an indoor aquatic center.

Superintendent Neil Glass and assistant superintendent Josh Crowell said Wednesday they have had discussions with YMCA officials in Chicago.

"We have an opportunity to make it a YMCA," Glass said of the aquatic project.

Sikeston, Missouri, has a YMCA facility that includes an indoor pool, he said. That facility opened in February 2009, according to the YMCA of Southeast Missouri website.

Construction began in November 2007 after the organization raised $7.8 million, the website said.

The Cape Girardeau City Council and the school board are backing plans to build an indoor aquatic center next to Jefferson Elementary School.

City voters extended a parks/stormwater sales tax last year to pay for various projects, including $6 million toward construction of an aquatic center to replace aging Central Municipal Pool.

School officials have pledged $4 million toward the project, which is dependent upon voter approval of a $12 million, no-tax-increase bond issue April 2.

The bond issue would fund a number of improvements in the district, including major upgrades at Jefferson and Alma Schrader elementary schools.

The city and school district have pledged to subsidize the operation of the aquatic center.

But Glass said the center would generate some income in the form of rental fees and leisure-pool admission charges.

Fees paid by swim teams will need to be increased to help pay some of the operating costs, he said.

City and school officials have estimated operating costs for a new aquatic center could amount to $1 million annually.

Parks and recreation director Julia Jones has estimated costs could total $800,000.

Whatever the figure, it will be substantially more than the approximately $366,000 spent to operate the existing Central Municipal Pool, according to city officials.

An aquatics committee, comprised of representatives of the city and public school system, voted 4-2 in December to recommend an aquatic center be constructed on a 17-acre site next to Jefferson School in partnership with the school district.

But questions remain over how much money it will take to construct such a facility.