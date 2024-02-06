Cape school foundation to host 'reverse parade' fundraiser in July

With summertime comes celebrations: Memorial Day barbecues, fireworks, and of course, Fourth of July parades.
Keeping social distancing in mind, however, it’s not always possible to crowd together on sidewalks to watch a parade pass by. For Cape Central Public Schools Foundation, the solution will be a “reverse parade”: local businesses creating floats and decorating storefronts for people to visit.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 1, community members may follow a “parade” map to participating businesses throughout Cape Girardeau in the fundraiser benefiting the foundation and local commerce.
Executive director Amy McDonald said the idea came from wanting to support local businesses in a time of economic uncertainty while still raising money for the foundation. As many events around July 4 have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, she said the foundation wanted a way to give families a way to celebrate.
The foundation has set a goal of $10,000 for the event, which will benefit Cape Girardeau Central students by providing extra meals, school supplies and other learning materials.
McDonald said beyond raising funds, however, the driving motivation behind the event is keeping a strong connection between the school community and local businesses.
“By trying this reverse parade to celebrate community, to celebrate our businesses and employees back to work, and our students and families and help them in the process, it’s a win-win,” McDonald said.
Businesses and participating individuals may choose from a three-tier sponsorship. A $10 contribution will add the business to the parade map. A $100 ticket will include a listing on the parade map, as well as special signage on the foundation’s printed and social media. For $500, a business would earn all of these, plus logos printed on all parade materials, as well as signage for multiple business locations.
Participants will also be given orange yard signs that include the foundation logo and event hashtag, #CapeTigersCommunityStrong.
“I’d like to see that all over the community,” McDonald said. “I would love to see the ‘#CommunityStrong’ all over Cape.”
