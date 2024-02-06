All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 26, 2020

Cape school foundation to host 'reverse parade' fundraiser in July

With summertime comes celebrations: Memorial Day barbecues, fireworks, and of course, Fourth of July parades. Keeping social distancing in mind, however, it’s not always possible to crowd together on sidewalks to watch a parade pass by. For Cape Central Public Schools Foundation, the solution will be a “reverse parade”: local businesses creating floats and decorating storefronts for people to visit...

Nicolette Baker

With summertime comes celebrations: Memorial Day barbecues, fireworks, and of course, Fourth of July parades.

Keeping social distancing in mind, however, it’s not always possible to crowd together on sidewalks to watch a parade pass by. For Cape Central Public Schools Foundation, the solution will be a “reverse parade”: local businesses creating floats and decorating storefronts for people to visit.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 1, community members may follow a “parade” map to participating businesses throughout Cape Girardeau in the fundraiser benefiting the foundation and local commerce.

Executive director Amy McDonald said the idea came from wanting to support local businesses in a time of economic uncertainty while still raising money for the foundation. As many events around July 4 have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, she said the foundation wanted a way to give families a way to celebrate.

The foundation has set a goal of $10,000 for the event, which will benefit Cape Girardeau Central students by providing extra meals, school supplies and other learning materials.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

McDonald said beyond raising funds, however, the driving motivation behind the event is keeping a strong connection between the school community and local businesses.

“By trying this reverse parade to celebrate community, to celebrate our businesses and employees back to work, and our students and families and help them in the process, it’s a win-win,” McDonald said.

Businesses and participating individuals may choose from a three-tier sponsorship. A $10 contribution will add the business to the parade map. A $100 ticket will include a listing on the parade map, as well as special signage on the foundation’s printed and social media. For $500, a business would earn all of these, plus logos printed on all parade materials, as well as signage for multiple business locations.

Participants will also be given orange yard signs that include the foundation logo and event hashtag, #CapeTigersCommunityStrong.

“I’d like to see that all over the community,” McDonald said. “I would love to see the ‘#CommunityStrong’ all over Cape.”

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy