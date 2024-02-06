Cape school employees can enroll in EBO MD as health-care option

Cape Girardeau Public Schools’ employees soon will have access to EBO MD’s services, a move superintendent Neil Glass said will be an extra benefit to employees.

Glass said the administration started looking at EBO’s services in fall 2017 as a way to supplement the district’s existing insurance package.

EBO MD is a direct patient-care service, meaning patients pay a monthly membership fee to access primary health-care services, including office visits and some lab work, rather than going through a traditional insurer.

In addition to office visits and some lab work, the monthly fee covers general adult physicals, women’s health care, newborn and pediatric care, wellness education and chronic disease management, according to doyouebo.com.

In May 2016, EBO MD began hiring health-care providers by acquiring Michael Wulfers’ practice.

EBO MD CEO Tony Thompson said while EBO MD is offering services to about 30 companies, the public school system is the first public entity the company has contracted with.

“We’re excited,” Thompson said.

The biggest advantage to the district’s employees is convenience, Thompson said.

“It’s hard to miss half a day to go sit in a doctor’s office for a visit,” Thompson said, and wait times are “reduced significantly” with EBO MD.

“I think it will have a positive effect on the employees and their families as far as having to pay less out of pocket,” Thompson added.