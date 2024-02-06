All sections
NewsAugust 25, 2020

Cape School District video welcomes students 'Back to Their Future'

Cape Girardeau School District students were welcomed back to their futures late last week with a video produced by the district, starring some familiar faces. A welcome-back video directed by Randy McWilson of the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center parodies “Back to the Future,” a time-travel adventure film series. ...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Zech Payne, left, portrays Doc Brown with Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass' Marty in "Get Back to Their Future," a welcome-back video produced by the district.
Zech Payne, left, portrays Doc Brown with Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass' Marty in "Get Back to Their Future," a welcome-back video produced by the district.Screenshot from YouTube

Cape Girardeau School District students were welcomed back to their futures late last week with a video produced by the district, starring some familiar faces.

A welcome-back video directed by Randy McWilson of the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center parodies “Back to the Future,” a time-travel adventure film series starring Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly and Christopher Lloyd as his scientist buddy Doc Brown. “Get Back to Their Future” follows district superintendent Neil Glass as he tries to figure out where history went wrong, accompanied by Central Academy director Zech Payne’s “Doc.”

School board member Jared Ritter appears as Judge George Green in the 1880s, and in the duo’s stop in 1955, former Jefferson Elementary principal Mark Cook’s Principal Sheets promises a commitment to workforce preparedness.

At the video’s conclusion, Glass said, “We have an amazing district here at Cape Girardeau public schools, and the reason we have an amazing district is because you care about every kid.”

Glass urged the audience to put aside “noise” to look at every student to see what’s in the best interest of their future.

From left, Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass as Marty, school board member Jared Ritter as Judge Green and Central Academy director Zech Payne as Doc appear in "Get Back to Their Future," a welcome-back video produced by the district.
From left, Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass as Marty, school board member Jared Ritter as Judge Green and Central Academy director Zech Payne as Doc appear in "Get Back to Their Future," a welcome-back video produced by the district.Screenshot from YouTube

Speaking by phone Monday, Glass said the video was a fun way to set the theme and tone for the new school year.

“It was just a great way to get the message out and have a little fun with it,” Glass said. “It’s a great reminder that we have a job to do and these little guys are counting on us to give them a quality education. That’s what we’re here for.”

“Get Back to Their Future” may be viewed at youtube.com/watch?v=mv5A1ilE3AM&feature=emb_title.

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

