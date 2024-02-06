Cape School District video welcomes students 'Back to Their Future'

Cape Girardeau School District students were welcomed back to their futures late last week with a video produced by the district, starring some familiar faces.

A welcome-back video directed by Randy McWilson of the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center parodies “Back to the Future,” a time-travel adventure film series starring Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly and Christopher Lloyd as his scientist buddy Doc Brown. “Get Back to Their Future” follows district superintendent Neil Glass as he tries to figure out where history went wrong, accompanied by Central Academy director Zech Payne’s “Doc.”

School board member Jared Ritter appears as Judge George Green in the 1880s, and in the duo’s stop in 1955, former Jefferson Elementary principal Mark Cook’s Principal Sheets promises a commitment to workforce preparedness.

At the video’s conclusion, Glass said, “We have an amazing district here at Cape Girardeau public schools, and the reason we have an amazing district is because you care about every kid.”