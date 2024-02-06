Faced with the multi-faceted challenge of safely readmitting staff and students into classrooms this fall, the Cape Girardeau School District found many solutions through technology.

Myriad COVID-related adjustments are active inside schools to help minimize risks such as large groups and communal transmission, but teachers face another risk outside of the building at the start and end of every day — student drop-offs and pick-ups.

Assistant superintendent Josh Crowell said by using smartphone applications such as CrisisGo and KidAccount, local schools can manage on-campus health and movements on a one-by-one basis.

The KidAccount program is in its fourth year of use at Clippard Elementary and was rolled out to every elementary school in the district this year. KidAccount helps track students coming and leaving campus, and at the end of the day, authorized parents and guardians present a special ID card that, when scanned, prompts students to exit the building one-by-one in a secure manner.

“It keeps everything nice and organized,” Crowell said, “and with COVID in particular, it keeps crowds from gathering at the front door where social distancing wouldn’t occur.”

In the morning, local school faculty members use the CrisisGo incident management system to securely conduct a screening process of COVID-related symptoms or possible exposures, then prompts staff with an alert on whether they should report to work.

“It’s a great screening tool for us, and it keeps us from having to bottleneck our individuals from coming into the building,” Crowell said.