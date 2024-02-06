Cape Girardeau School District will bring on two new school resource officers (SROs) by the end of this year. There are currently two SROs employed by the district.
Kristin Tallent, communications director for the district, said in an email that these four SROs will cover all campuses for the district. Tallent further stated that Cape Girardeau Police Department will still respond to all calls from Cape Girardeau schools and continue to provide the same level of support to the school district.
"All our SROs go through a special onboarding process with the District as well as hold Basic and Advanced SRO Training, a program through the Missouri Police Chiefs Association," Tallent stated. "Officers will also have regular professional development that correlates to working in a school setting with staff, students, parents, guardians, and various community agencies."
The SROs employed by the school district will be reserve officers with Cape Girardeau Police Department.
In an email, Cpl. Ryan Droege, training coordinator and public information officer for the department, stated that a reserve officer is not employed by, nor governed by Cape Girardeau Police Department regulations or city government.
According to the Code of Ordinances on the city's website, police reserve officers, who are on actual duty, shall have the same powers as regular police officers. Additionally, members of the police reserve shall receive no compensation from the city for their services.
The ordinance further states police reserve officers need to qualify in the use of firearms semiannually. Also, reserve officers must have successfully completed a course of basic training for peace officers in a program approved and accredited by the director of the state Department of Public Safety.
