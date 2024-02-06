Cape Girardeau School District will bring on two new school resource officers (SROs) by the end of this year. There are currently two SROs employed by the district.

Kristin Tallent, communications director for the district, said in an email that these four SROs will cover all campuses for the district. Tallent further stated that Cape Girardeau Police Department will still respond to all calls from Cape Girardeau schools and continue to provide the same level of support to the school district.

"All our SROs go through a special onboarding process with the District as well as hold Basic and Advanced SRO Training, a program through the Missouri Police Chiefs Association," Tallent stated. "Officers will also have regular professional development that correlates to working in a school setting with staff, students, parents, guardians, and various community agencies."