The Cape Girardeau School District Board of Education is hoping Gov. Mike Parson will heed its advice and not sign a recently passed General Assembly bill creating the Missouri Empowerment Scholarship Accounts Program.
In its meeting Monday, board members reiterated their opposition to House Bill 349, which passed the Missouri House on a vote of 82-71 Feb. 25 with Southeast Missouri’s legislative contingent divided on the issue.
Barry Hovis (R-146/Whitewater) and Wayne Wallingford (R-147/Cape Girardeau) voted “yes,” while Jamie Burger (R-148/Benton) and Rick Francis (R-145/Perryville) cast negative votes.
The measure passed the Missouri Senate late in the legislative regular session May 6 by a 20-13 vote, with Holly Rehder (R-27/Scott City) voting in favor.
According to the final text of HB 349, the MESA program summary “specifies that any taxpayer may claim a tax credit, not to exceed 50% of the taxpayer’s state tax liability, for any qualifying contribution to an educational assistance organization.”
Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass, in a June 1 letter following the measure’s approval in both legislative chambers, referred Parson to a late April visit to the Governor’s Mansion in Jefferson City by two 2021 graduates of Central Academy, Janiaa Hall and Micah Ledvetter.
“(HB 349) is being touted as a way to provide families with more choices regarding their child’s education but it’s a solution that does not have all Missourians in mind,” Glass wrote. “I’m sure that Janiaa and Micah shared with you that their journey throughout high school wasn’t typical or free of significant challenges. Due to their unique set of circumstances, it’s unlikely that either student would have benefited from HB 349.”
Private school concern
Glass told Parson the legislation is unfair to public schools such as Cape Girardeau Central.
“It’s troubling that HB 349 lacks accountability for private schools, not requiring (those) students to take the MAP (Missouri Assessment Program) Test,” wrote Glass. “If lawmakers are confident private schools are a better option for all students, it seems they would want the data to prove that. In order to be fair, all academic institutions receiving state funding should be held to the same standards. Even more concerning, the bill does not require private schools receiving vouchers to be accredited or require their employees to have background checks. This does not sound like an educational bill that has the safety or well-being of Missouri’s children in mind.”
What’s next
The governor’s communication’s director, Kelli R. Jones, told the Southeast Missourian on Tuesday HB 349 is still under review and Parson has not signed the legislation into law. By statute, the governor has until mid-July to sign or veto legislatively approved bills from the 2021 regular session.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.