The Cape Girardeau School District Board of Education is hoping Gov. Mike Parson will heed its advice and not sign a recently passed General Assembly bill creating the Missouri Empowerment Scholarship Accounts Program.

In its meeting Monday, board members reiterated their opposition to House Bill 349, which passed the Missouri House on a vote of 82-71 Feb. 25 with Southeast Missouri’s legislative contingent divided on the issue.

Barry Hovis (R-146/Whitewater) and Wayne Wallingford (R-147/Cape Girardeau) voted “yes,” while Jamie Burger (R-148/Benton) and Rick Francis (R-145/Perryville) cast negative votes.

The measure passed the Missouri Senate late in the legislative regular session May 6 by a 20-13 vote, with Holly Rehder (R-27/Scott City) voting in favor.

According to the final text of HB 349, the MESA program summary “specifies that any taxpayer may claim a tax credit, not to exceed 50% of the taxpayer’s state tax liability, for any qualifying contribution to an educational assistance organization.”

Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass, in a June 1 letter following the measure’s approval in both legislative chambers, referred Parson to a late April visit to the Governor’s Mansion in Jefferson City by two 2021 graduates of Central Academy, Janiaa Hall and Micah Ledvetter.