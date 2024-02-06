All sections
NewsNovember 25, 2022
Cape school district receives grant to fund enrichment programs for two years
Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri presented a check for $799,940 to the Cape Girardeau School District at a Board of Education meeting Monday, Nov. 21. Superintendent Neil Glass said the money will be used for before- and after-school enrichment programs over the next two years...
Danny Walter

Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri presented a check for $799,940 to the Cape Girardeau School District at a Board of Education meeting Monday, Nov. 21.

Superintendent Neil Glass said the money will be used for before- and after-school enrichment programs over the next two years.

"This will help enhance our programs for mentoring, tutoring, robotics and gaming and several other opportunities we offer for middle through high school students," he explained.

Technology

James Russell, technology and instructional specialist for the district's Instructional Technology Department demonstrated a Z-space Inspire laptop with head-tracking features for use in the Career and Technology Center.

He said the device provides virtual and augmented reality interaction without a headset. He used a stylus to point at the screen and manipulate objects such as animations of human anatomy. Russell said the device and program can be used for HVAC, electrical and construction classes as well as pulmonary and respiratory therapy programs.

"This can also work on auto mechanics where instructors and students can examine a virtual engine piece by piece," Russell said. "Users can build a house step by step. We're excited to be one of the first CTCs to test this out."

