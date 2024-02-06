Evolving educational needs and a seven-figure annual cost prompted the landlord of Cape College Center to end the enabling agreement, according to a letter sent to the three institutions of higher learning affiliated with the center.

Neil Glass, superintendent of Cape Girardeau School District, which houses the center on its property adjacent to the district's high school, informed leaders of the schools — Southeast Missouri State University, Three Rivers College and Mineral Area College — in late December.

"My challenge to each of you is to examine what opportunities your institution can support that will prepare students for the workforce and not require a four-year degree. We have a number of students who either cannot afford to pursue a bachelor's or have no desire to obtain one. Additionally, it is not beneficial to the community for us to ignore the growing demands for skilled and certificated employees," the letter states. "It's imperative we also look at ways to alleviate the $1 million annual expense to Cape Girardeau Public Schools (CGPS) of the current structure. These two facilities serve the region and not just our district. I am confident we can come up with something more suitable that does not place the entire burden on CGPS and our taxpayers."

The educational landscape in Cape Girardeau County has changed in the interim. Mineral Area College has purchased the rights to offer courses Three Rivers College had been authorized to offer in the county, meaning Three Rivers is no longer associated with the college center. Mineral Area has also petitioned the state to allow it to offer several new courses at the center, including courses offered at SEMO. That request prompted SEMO to object, and a mediator will soon work with Mineral Area and SEMO to try to resolve the dispute. Failing that, the state Coordinating Board for Higher Education (CBHE) will decide the issue.

Glass said students in the region need more educational options.