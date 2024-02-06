Cape school district, Parks and Rec say intramural sports a success

Representatives of Cape Girardeau Public Schools and Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department called their partnership in intramural sports a success.

During the 2022-23 school year, the district formed teams of third through sixth grade students to compete in sports, such as basketball, soccer and baseball, through the Parks and Rec intramural system.

Tyson Moyers, athletic director for the district, said the idea for the partnership came out of a conversation in 2021 between he and district superintendent Neil Glass looking for ways to increase participation in high school athletics. Moyers said, at the time, the district only had a 27% participation rate, which was 30% less than the national average.

Moyers said the best formula for improving numbers at the junior high and high school level is by getting students involved while in elementary and middle school. He said the best way he found to accomplish that goal was by partnering with and integrating into the existing system at Parks and Rec.

Scott Williams, Recreation Division manager at Parks and Rec, said his department was also looking for ways to increase participation and grow its sports program.

"We asked ourselves who we weren't reaching," Williams said. "When Tyson contacted me, I could see right away that a partnership would help bring in kids from those parts of town we hadn't been able to reach."

Moyers said one goal the partnership achieved was lowering the financial barrier keeping some children from participating. He said the district pays the enrollment fee, which covers various costs including uniforms, equipment and facility fees.

Moyers said 268 third and fourth graders and 181 fifth and sixth graders participated in the first year. He said "better than half" had never played on a team before.