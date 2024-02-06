Cape School District offering tech training for at-home families

The Cape Girardeau School District will offer in-person tech support training beginning Monday to families of students who are being schooled remotely by the district.

“(Remote learning) is new for all of us,” said Kristin Tallent, director of communications for the district.

Tallent said one-third of Central’s 2020-2021 families are enrolled in the Tigers@Home program.

“People have different levels of comfort (when it comes) to being in public during a pandemic,” Tallent said.

“It is vital we provide the option for families so they can make the choice that best fits their needs,” she added.

The district has not reported its enrollment figures for the current school year, but during 2019-2020, there were approximately 4,100 students.

The 11 in-person sessions are for adults who are helping children with schoolwork and who may struggle with the technology.

“We put (the training) on different days and at different times of the day to try to meet the scheduling needs of all,” Tallent said, adding the idea is to try to keep the learning groups small due to COVID-19 concerns.