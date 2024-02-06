All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsSeptember 17, 2020

Cape School District offering tech training for at-home families

The Cape Girardeau School District will offer in-person tech support training beginning Monday to families of students who are being schooled remotely by the district. “(Remote learning) is new for all of us,” said Kristin Tallent, director of communications for the district...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation

The Cape Girardeau School District will offer in-person tech support training beginning Monday to families of students who are being schooled remotely by the district.

“(Remote learning) is new for all of us,” said Kristin Tallent, director of communications for the district.

Tallent said one-third of Central’s 2020-2021 families are enrolled in the Tigers@Home program.

“People have different levels of comfort (when it comes) to being in public during a pandemic,” Tallent said.

“It is vital we provide the option for families so they can make the choice that best fits their needs,” she added.

The district has not reported its enrollment figures for the current school year, but during 2019-2020, there were approximately 4,100 students.

The 11 in-person sessions are for adults who are helping children with schoolwork and who may struggle with the technology.

“We put (the training) on different days and at different times of the day to try to meet the scheduling needs of all,” Tallent said, adding the idea is to try to keep the learning groups small due to COVID-19 concerns.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Protocol and plan

Everyone attending must be masked, will have their temperatures taken and will be screened via a short questionnaire.

District families were notified Wednesday of the upcoming training and given instruction how to sign up for a learning module.

Students and their families are invited and should bring their tech device (laptop, cellphone, et al.) and charger to the help session, she said.

Registration is required and walk-ins will not be allowed.

Tallent said the district will confirm a family’s appointment for a tech training day/time via email or phone call.

Families who attend will have the opportunity to take home a bag of groceries afterward, Tallent said.

Students will be provided what Tallent called “an age-appropriate bag of goodies.”

Times and locations

  • 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Central High School
  • 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Alma Schrader Elementary
  • 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jefferson Elementary
  • 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 24, Central Middle School
  • 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 26, Franklin Elementary
  • 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 28, Clippard Elementary
  • 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 29, Central Academy
  • 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 30, Central Junior High
  • 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 1, Central Middle School
  • 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 3, Blanchard Elementary
  • 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 3, Jefferson Elementary
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 17
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of fo...
NewsDec. 17
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training...
NewsDec. 16
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car c...
NewsDec. 16
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for draina...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SEMO
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SEMO
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy