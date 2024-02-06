Competing in the sport of their passion may not always be an option for students of Trinity Lutheran School in Cape Girardeau. A recent proposal with Cape Girardeau School District aims to remedy that.

With a unanimous vote Monday, the Cape Girardeau School Board approved a cooperative sponsorship with Trinity Lutheran.

The sponsorship enables Trinity Lutheran seventh- and eighth-grade students to participate in a variety of sports with Cape Girardeau School District athletes.

"Our students will have access to join the wrestling team or be on the football team, sports that we're not able to offer," Trinity Lutheran School principal Lisa Martin said.

Enactment of the sponsorship depends on approval from Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA). The association allows two or more junior high schools with MSHSAA memberships to establish cooperative programs if their boards prove insufficient student involvement, lack of staff, facilities or programs. These insufficiencies can prevent schools from providing certain sports on their own.

"There are a lot of different things you need," Martin said on what it takes to offer sports. "You need space, you need people, you need coaches, but sometimes it's just having enough students."

Trinity Lutheran's 154 students currently have access to boys and girls volleyball, basketball and cheerleading, but no other sports. The cooperative sponsorship will give them access to cross country, softball, football, wrestling, baseball and track at Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High.

The cooperative sponsorship was spearheaded by Cape Girardeau School District.