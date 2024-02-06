Cape School District buys former church building

On Thursday, Dec. 19, Cape Girardeau School District announced it had purchased the former Red Star Baptist Church building and grounds at 1301 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau.

The building will be the new home of Cape Central Academy and, in addition, the district's Early Childhood Center will move into the current Central Academy space.

Per Kristin Tallent, communications director for the district, the district paid $350,000 for the building, which came out of the Capital Improvements fund in the budget.