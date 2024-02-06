Cape School District buys former church building

On Thursday, Dec. 19, Cape Girardeau School District announced it had purchased the former Red Star Baptist Church building and grounds at 1301 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau.
The building will be the new home of Cape Central Academy and, in addition, the district's Early Childhood Center will move into the current Central Academy space.
Per Kristin Tallent, communications director for the district, the district paid $350,000 for the building, which came out of the Capital Improvements fund in the budget.
Based on the Southeast Missourian's archives, the Red Star Baptist congregation dates back to 1916. The present church building opened in 1955, followed by the 14,400-square-foot activity center in 1973.
The Red Star Baptist Church congregation merged with Rock 'N' Roll Church of Cape Girardeau to form The Church of the Rescued and Redeemed in 2017.
The Church of the Rescued and Redeemed sold the buildings and property in 2021 and built its new facility at 824 Lexington Ave.
