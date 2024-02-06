Cape school district, bond-funded projects begin

Upgrades to the heating and air-conditioning system at Cape Central High School got underway Thursday making it among the first major projects to be funded by a bond issue approved by Cape Girardeau voters earlier this year.

Proposition Y was approved overwhelmingly in April and provides $12 million for various upgrades, expansions, renovations and repairs throughout the school district.

Earlier this week, the Cape Girardeau Board of Education authorized the school district to engage Phillip B. Smith Architect LLC, of Cape Girardeau to develop renovation and expansion plans for two of the district's elementary schools, Alma Schrader and Jefferson.

The architect also will design a new pre-kindergarten center to be built on the Jefferson school campus.