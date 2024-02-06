Cape school board welcomes five administrators

Of the five administrators welcomed by Cape Girardeau’s school board at Monday’s regular meeting, one is new, and four come from existing positions in the district.

Christa Turner, deputy superintendent of elementary education, will be the coordinator of the assessment or testing program.

“We want to go deeper into the process,” Superintendent Neil Glass said in a July 6 interview. “We want to understand the data and why we’re seeing what we’re seeing, understand where we can capitalize.”

Turner will lead that effort at the elementary-education level, Glass said.

Tony Robinson comes to the district from Jennings School District in St. Louis and will serve as deputy superintendent of secondary education.

Glass earlier in the month said Robinson’s responsibilities will encompass data analysis dealing with secondary education.

“College and career readiness, standardized test scores, he’s going to dive deep into that, examining collected data, see where we can improve,” Glass said.

Josh Crowell, formerly the assistant principal at Cape Girardeau Central High School, will serve as the assistant superintendent for support services, including facilities maintenance and improvements.

“Transportation, food service, custodians, maintenance, upkeep of buildings and grounds, all of that will fall on his shoulders,” Glass said earlier this month.