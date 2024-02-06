All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsJanuary 25, 2022
Cape School Board updates COVID reentry plan
The Cape Girardeau School Board announced updates to the district's COVID reentry plan for the start of the spring semester, during its regular meeting Monday. The board decided to continue its use of positive trace tracking for COVID-19 cases, but will not use close contact tracing going forward this semester. If a student, staff or faculty member does test positive for the virus, the school will not track who the individuals have come in contact with...
Beau Nations

The Cape Girardeau School Board announced updates to the district's COVID reentry plan for the start of the spring semester, during its regular meeting Monday.

The board decided to continue its use of positive trace tracking for COVID-19 cases, but will not use close contact tracing going forward this semester. If a student, staff or faculty member does test positive for the virus, the school will not track who the individuals have come in contact with.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

If a close contact case does occur within a classroom, a blanket email will be sent to the parents or guardians of the student in the specific classroom and it will be highly recommend the student wears a mask.

Other business

  • Ten Cape Girardeau district students, ranging from elementary to high school, were recognized as "Terrific Tigers" for their academic performance in the classroom, pleasant demeanors and willingness to help their fellow classmates. Each student was given a medal and certificate naming them as "Terrific Tigers." A picture was taken of each student and past recipients may be seen monthly on the Cape Tigers website.
  • The Kiwanis Club of Cape Girardeau made a donation of $5,800 to be used in the Cape Girardeau High School weight room. Members of the Kiwanis Club presented an oversized check to officials of the high school.
  • Three Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center students were invited to Gov. Mike Parson's State of the State address last week and were recognized for their training in current technologies.
  • The Cape Girardeau Junior High will host a blood drive from 2 to 6 p.m. Feb. 9 in the lobby of the gym to provide the Red Cross with blood donations due to the current shortage it is experiencing.
  • The board approved a new message board to be installed in front of Alma Schrader Elementary School for a cost of $26,131.12 and approved change orders for Jefferson Elementary construction for a total of $34,076. The construction includes pouring the bottom of the school's new pool and installing interior walls in the kitchen remodel.
  • Support services received a Department of Justice grant totaling $370,000, which will be used to purchase safety items. According to board member John Crowell, some of the items the district will purchase include concrete bollards, updating radio systems and trauma kits for classrooms.
  • The Penguin Party will take place Feb. 12. The fundraiser helps the school district fund its teaching grants and special requests. Tickets may be purchased on the Cape Girardeau School District's website, www.capetigers.com.
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Trial scheduled for county coroner Wavis Jordan
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy