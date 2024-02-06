All sections
NewsSeptember 30, 2023

Cape school board to host public discussion

Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education will host a community discussion Thursday, Oct. 5, at Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center. According to a CGPS news release, the board and other district leaders will be on hand to meet community members and share information regarding current and future opportunities for CGPS students...

Danny Walter
Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education will host a community discussion Thursday, Oct. 5, at Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center.
Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education will host a community discussion Thursday, Oct. 5, at Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center.Southeast Missourian file

Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education will host a community discussion Thursday, Oct. 5, at Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center.

According to a CGPS news release, the board and other district leaders will be on hand to meet community members and share information regarding current and future opportunities for CGPS students.

This will be the first of several community engagement events planned by the board during the 2023-24 school year.

The event will start at 6 p.m. at CTC, located at 1080 Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau. Light refreshments will be provided, and attendees can tour the CTC facilities.

Board members will give a presentation on secondary and postsecondary opportunities for student, after which comments and questions from the public will be welcome.

Per a release, the board is seeking community input on future plans for CTC and other career pathways being offered through CGPS.

For more information, call CGPS Central Administration Office, (573) 335-1867.

