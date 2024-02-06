Cape school board presents draft of comprehensive plan

After nearly a year of gathering and analyzing information from focus groups and surveys, the Cape Girardeau school district has crafted a draft of the comprehensive school improvement plan for 2017, presented during Monday's special school board meeting.
Addressing poverty and its effects was among the plan's top concerns.
Superintendent Jim Welker said districtwide, 60 percent to 65 percent of students are economically disadvantaged, which works against them in pursuit of their education.
Staff training to recognize and understand the effects of poverty on students' education is planned.
Another objective to address mitigating poverty's effects is to explore ways to expand access to preschool facilities.
Creating partnerships with groups, organizations, businesses and other entities in the community is another suggested objective.
Five additional goals were discussed.
Improving communication internally within the district and externally with parents and the community at large is another priority, as is creating more parental and community involvement.
Enhancing learning opportunities, increasing access to and understanding of technology and improving culture at each building also are set to be implemented.
In other business, the board discussed a draft of the 2017-2018 budget but did not move to approve it, as final expenses and other figures have not been received by the district. Those figures are expected by Friday, and the budget will be updated for board approval at the regular board meeting June 26.
The board unanimously approved a motion to allow the superintendent to negotiate a contract with company CDW-G to replace technology devices for all four high school grades at a cost of $301,875.
Assistant superintendent Neil Glass said the district's replacement schedule called for replacing Chromebook devices in grades nine and 10 in the 2017-2018 school year, but if that schedule was followed, the high school would have three types of devices across four grade levels.
"It's a little additional burden to the district, but one we think we can absorb, and it's best for our students if we do so," Glass said of the expenditure.
CDW-G also will provide updated technology devices for teachers at the high school at a cost of $74,818.20.
Glass said these devices were set to be replaced in 2017-2018 on the current maintenance schedule. The motion passed unanimously.
