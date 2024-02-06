Cape school board presents draft of comprehensive plan

After nearly a year of gathering and analyzing information from focus groups and surveys, the Cape Girardeau school district has crafted a draft of the comprehensive school improvement plan for 2017, presented during Monday's special school board meeting.

Addressing poverty and its effects was among the plan's top concerns.

Superintendent Jim Welker said districtwide, 60 percent to 65 percent of students are economically disadvantaged, which works against them in pursuit of their education.

Staff training to recognize and understand the effects of poverty on students' education is planned.

Another objective to address mitigating poverty's effects is to explore ways to expand access to preschool facilities.

Creating partnerships with groups, organizations, businesses and other entities in the community is another suggested objective.

Five additional goals were discussed.

Improving communication internally within the district and externally with parents and the community at large is another priority, as is creating more parental and community involvement.

Enhancing learning opportunities, increasing access to and understanding of technology and improving culture at each building also are set to be implemented.