Cape School Board OKs new baseball/softball field

By a unanimous vote, with two members absent, the Cape Girardeau School Board voted Monday to authorize superintendent Neil Glass to negotiate a contract "not to exceed $1.25 million" for synthetic turf installation and stadium upgrades to the Central High School baseball and softball complex at 1000 Silver Springs Road.

The contractor, ATG Sports Industries, is familiar to the district; the company put in the turf at Tiger Stadium in 2012, where the school plays its football and soccer games.

Glass said the district's current fund balance of $12.7 million means the project can have the green light.

"Ever since 2008, when I arrived here (at the school district), I've been hearing how the baseball field needs attention," said Glass, citing the long-term problem of lack of topsoil and hillside drainage.

"We've been fighting year after year to remediate that," he added.

A visual representation of the new Central High School baseball/softball complex. The "not to exceed" $1.25 million project will begin in September and will be ready for 2022 baseball season for the Tigers. Courtesy Cape Girardeau School District

Board member Jared Ritter called the new field, on which work is slated to start Sept. 1, "long overdue."