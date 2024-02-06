The Missouri School Boards Association's (MSBA) recent disassociation from the National School Boards Association (NSBA) will have little to no effect on Cape Girardeau School District board, according to school board member Missy Phegley.

The MSBA recently left the NSBA after leaders found the NSBA "has demonstrated it does not currently align with MSBA's guiding principles of local governance."

The national association's president and executive director sent a letter to President Joe Biden last month asking for federal assistance to stop threats and acts of violence against public school boards and school children.

The NSBA equated acts against school boards and public school officials to domestic terrorism and hate crimes, though its board of directors has since apologized for the letter.

Phegley serves as a liaison between the Cape Girardeau School District Board of Education and MSBA. She said the MSBA provides board members extensive training upon election and professional development through their terms of service.

"I don't think the disassociation will have any impact on our school board," Phegley said.

In their letter, NSBA officials asked the federal government to prevent acts of violence against school boards through executive authority and intergovernmental task forces.

On Tuesday, Gov. Mike Parson applauded the MSBA's decision to pull from NSBA.

"In Missouri, we have strict laws to hold those accountable who harass or threaten school personnel," Parson said in a statement. "Our highly trained local law enforcement are more than capable of handling these situations and do not need the DOJ or FBI injecting federal bureaucracy into our local matters."