Cape School Board moves forward with plans for new athletic facility

During a Cape Girardeau School District Board of Education meeting Monday, Nov. 21, members authorized superintendent Neil Glass to negotiate a contract with Brockmiller Construction to build an indoor training and locker room facility at Central High School.

Districts documents say the proposed indoor facility is a much-needed addition to the high school campus. Since the construction of the high school in 2001, the athletic teams and coaches have needed additional space to adequately support their programs.

"When we built the high school, we were outside the budget and we had to pare that down quite a bit," Glass said at the board meeting. "As a result, it left us at a disadvantage for some of our athletic programs. We're now in a financial position where we can bring some of those cuts back."

Preliminary plans for the new facility show space for an indoor field the length of half a football field. Another part of the building shows locker rooms for football, soccer and girls track as well as a training room and offices for coaches.

The new facility will be built beside Central High School's stadium, in the green space east of the visitors' bleachers.

Glass said there is a correlation between building new facilities and the success of an athletic program.