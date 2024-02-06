All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsNovember 25, 2022
Cape School Board moves forward with plans for new athletic facility
During a Cape Girardeau School District Board of Education meeting Monday, Nov. 21, members authorized superintendent Neil Glass to negotiate a contract with Brockmiller Construction to build an indoor training and locker room facility at Central High School...
Danny Walter
The Cape Girardeau Public Schools central administrative offices as seen on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.
The Cape Girardeau Public Schools central administrative offices as seen on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

During a Cape Girardeau School District Board of Education meeting Monday, Nov. 21, members authorized superintendent Neil Glass to negotiate a contract with Brockmiller Construction to build an indoor training and locker room facility at Central High School.

Districts documents say the proposed indoor facility is a much-needed addition to the high school campus. Since the construction of the high school in 2001, the athletic teams and coaches have needed additional space to adequately support their programs.

"When we built the high school, we were outside the budget and we had to pare that down quite a bit," Glass said at the board meeting. "As a result, it left us at a disadvantage for some of our athletic programs. We're now in a financial position where we can bring some of those cuts back."

Preliminary plans for the new facility show space for an indoor field the length of half a football field. Another part of the building shows locker rooms for football, soccer and girls track as well as a training room and offices for coaches.

The new facility will be built beside Central High School's stadium, in the green space east of the visitors' bleachers.

Glass said there is a correlation between building new facilities and the success of an athletic program.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"Shortly after we built the stadium, we went to the state football championship," Glass said. "So, there's no doubt, some of those things pay off. When you're starting to build programs and cultures, you're really trying to promote athletics as an extension of your academics."

Glass stated that Central High School currently has 24% participation in athletics compared to the national average of 57% (according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study).

"So, we have a ways to go," Glass said. "I don't think there's any argument that athletics plays a big part in a majority of students lives. We want to connect with all students, and I think this is a big step forward in building the cultures."

Glass said the facility will benefit other schools in the district as well as the community.

"We're embracing elementary school athletic programs to build "Tiger Pride" and to make a connection and utilize it as a behavior and attendances tool," Glass said. "This facility will be used not only for the high school but for the community programs and practices for youth league programs."

Glass said this facility is another piece of the district's comprehensive vision to support their athletic programs.

"We're just trying to support our kids, our coaches, our programs and ultimately the school district and the community," he noted.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape G...
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the...
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug po...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
City’s annual hydrant testing to cause discoloration in water
NewsOct. 3
City’s annual hydrant testing to cause discoloration in water
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
NewsOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening celebration of new terminal
NewsOct. 1
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening celebration of new terminal
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
NewsOct. 1
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
NewsSep. 30
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy