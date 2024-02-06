Cape school board hosts community listening sessions

The Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education hosted two listening sessions Monday, June 12. Community members were invited to give feedback regarding the creation of a Community Engagement policy for the district.

In both morning and evening sessions, participants were given an agenda with a list of nine questions meant to prompt discussion. The sessions also gave them an opportunity to provide ideas related to improving engagement between the district and its stakeholders.

Topics discussed included ways the board could better communicate with constituents regarding policies, where the public can find information on board meetings and the roles and responsibilities of board members.

Ramona Bailey, mother of a seventh and 10th grader at Cape Girardeau Public Schools (CGPS), wanted to know "who decides what issues the board addresses?" She also expressed concern and requested an examination regarding a "disproportionate number of minority students" placed in Cape Central Academy.

Mandy Brantley, parent of a sixth grader at CGPS, said she wanted to know more about the district's strategy regarding improving achievement levels. She also suggested the district's website was difficult to navigate and could be more user-friendly. She requested more clear and frequent "back-and-forth" communication between the district and parents regarding what their children are learning and their participation in activities.

Geneva Allen-Patterson, who works in nutrition services at Alma Schrader Elementary School, said she wanted to know how the board hears about the community's concerns and at what public events, besides the monthly meetings, the "face of the board" can be seen by community members.