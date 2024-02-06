Cape school board hopeful seeks a seat

This is the last in a series of articles featuring people seeking to serve on the Cape Girardeau School Board in the upcoming April 6 municipal election. Two seats are open for three-year terms. Five candidates are running.
Stephanie J. Price, a non-incumbent, is self-described as a personal patient advocate. She is also a former member of the Great Mines Health Clinic Board of Directors in Potosi, Missouri, a federally qualified health center (FQHC).
My decision to run is to use my more than 10 years of not-for-profit board experience for the community. Having 15 grandchildren of various ages in five states has given me a window to observe. Challenges pre-pandemic and post-pandemic need diversity in thinking and approach.
Keeping up to date on all new findings and approaches are key. It is naive to think new challenges will not appear. More variants are possible. A significant portion of the population may refuse vaccination. CGSB will need to stay flexible, open minded and possibly thinking outside the box.
Unfortunately, face covering is a polarized issue. “Strongly recommend” seems prudent, in my opinion. I personally experienced the loss of my husband last year and I believe his death was due to COVID. Masking causes no harm, so why not? Of course, the school board will do what’s best.
During this pandemic, America and the world, by necessity, have had to reinvent how things are done. The most important thing is a safe environment for all. To survive in this world our students need to not fall behind.
Funding is a challenging issue for all organizations. To me, it’s obvious the model is flawed and needs a different approach. Grants, corporate funding, nn internet crowdfunding approach, et al., should be explored. Ninety percent or more of educators in grades K-12 spend out of pocket for basic school supplies. What other underpaid job has that in the job description? Keeping a reserve of at least 90 days of operating funds was a key to my not-for-profit succeeding.
This may sound corny, but children are our future. An understanding of civics, finance. community service and helping your neighbor is not only American, but it also shows our students how to become better humans. One person can and has made a difference in this world
