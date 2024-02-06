Cape school board hopeful seeks a seat

This is the last in a series of articles featuring people seeking to serve on the Cape Girardeau School Board in the upcoming April 6 municipal election. Two seats are open for three-year terms. Five candidates are running.

Stephanie J. Price, a non-incumbent, is self-described as a personal patient advocate. She is also a former member of the Great Mines Health Clinic Board of Directors in Potosi, Missouri, a federally qualified health center (FQHC).

Why do you wish to serve on the Cape Girardeau School Board?

My decision to run is to use my more than 10 years of not-for-profit board experience for the community. Having 15 grandchildren of various ages in five states has given me a window to observe. Challenges pre-pandemic and post-pandemic need diversity in thinking and approach.

What are the continuing challenges posed by COVID facing CGPS, in your opinion?

Keeping up to date on all new findings and approaches are key. It is naive to think new challenges will not appear. More variants are possible. A significant portion of the population may refuse vaccination. CGSB will need to stay flexible, open minded and possibly thinking outside the box.