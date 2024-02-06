All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMarch 25, 2021

Cape school board hopeful seeks a seat

Stephanie J. Price, a non-incumbent, is self-described as a personal patient advocate. She is also a former member of the Great Mines Health Clinic Board of Directors in Potosi, Missouri, a federally qualified health center. ...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Stephanie J. Price
Stephanie J. Price

This is the last in a series of articles featuring people seeking to serve on the Cape Girardeau School Board in the upcoming April 6 municipal election. Two seats are open for three-year terms. Five candidates are running.

Stephanie J. Price, a non-incumbent, is self-described as a personal patient advocate. She is also a former member of the Great Mines Health Clinic Board of Directors in Potosi, Missouri, a federally qualified health center (FQHC).

  • Why do you wish to serve on the Cape Girardeau School Board?

My decision to run is to use my more than 10 years of not-for-profit board experience for the community. Having 15 grandchildren of various ages in five states has given me a window to observe. Challenges pre-pandemic and post-pandemic need diversity in thinking and approach.

  • What are the continuing challenges posed by COVID facing CGPS, in your opinion?

Keeping up to date on all new findings and approaches are key. It is naive to think new challenges will not appear. More variants are possible. A significant portion of the population may refuse vaccination. CGSB will need to stay flexible, open minded and possibly thinking outside the box.

  • The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center trustees voted to end the face covering mandate, instead giving a “strong recommendation” for continued use. What impact should the county’s policy have on the Cape Girardeau schools?
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Unfortunately, face covering is a polarized issue. “Strongly recommend” seems prudent, in my opinion. I personally experienced the loss of my husband last year and I believe his death was due to COVID. Masking causes no harm, so why not? Of course, the school board will do what’s best.

  • Even after the end of the pandemic, do you see remotely delivered (virtual) education continuing in some form and has the landscape for teaching permanently changed as the result of COVID-19?

During this pandemic, America and the world, by necessity, have had to reinvent how things are done. The most important thing is a safe environment for all. To survive in this world our students need to not fall behind.

  • Gov. Parson withheld $123 million from Missouri K-12 education for the budget year that began July 1. State funding for education is down. In what ways can CGPS respond in an atmosphere of reduced state funding?

Funding is a challenging issue for all organizations. To me, it’s obvious the model is flawed and needs a different approach. Grants, corporate funding, nn internet crowdfunding approach, et al., should be explored. Ninety percent or more of educators in grades K-12 spend out of pocket for basic school supplies. What other underpaid job has that in the job description? Keeping a reserve of at least 90 days of operating funds was a key to my not-for-profit succeeding.

  • Miscellaneous comments?

This may sound corny, but children are our future. An understanding of civics, finance. community service and helping your neighbor is not only American, but it also shows our students how to become better humans. One person can and has made a difference in this world

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test re...
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close f...
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly ...
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy