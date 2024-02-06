Cape school board backs repeal of prevailing-wage law

The Cape Girardeau School Board approved a resolution supporting the repeal of state prevailing-wage laws during its Monday night meeting.

The resolution concerns Missouri Senate Bill 20. If passed, it would eliminate current pay requirements public entities must follow to pay workers on construction projects.

Critics of the prevailing wage say current regulations make public projects more expensive than they would be if wages were determined by local market forces.

Board member Adrian Toole spoke in favor of the school-board resolution, citing a recent editorial written by Cape Girardeau County Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy and published in the Southeast Missourian.

Tracy’s editorial outlined the process by which the county commission recently passed a resolution similar to one approved by the school board, urging lawmakers to repeal prevailing-wage laws.

Toole called existing regulation “basically an arbitrary minimum-wage rate that’s assigned” that he said puts entities such as Missouri school districts “at a significant competitive disadvantage.”

As a businessman, Toole said he’s struggled to understand why prevailing-wage laws were enacted in the first place.

“It makes no sense,” he said, later adding, “I am strongly in favor of this resolution.”

Submitted to the board by board member Tony Smee, the resolution states prevailing-wage laws “create an artificially compounded labor rate that must be applied to school construction projects, causing the unnecessary expenditure of untold millions of dollars annually in Missouri that could be better utilized to serve students and taxpayers.”