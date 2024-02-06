Cape Safari Park to hold zookeeper camps for kids

Cape Safari Park is enrolling for its Zookeeper Camp this year. Each camp will only have 15 spots open to ensure small class sizes for better learning opportunities.

Junior Zookeeper Camp is for a hands-on learning experience at the park, according to the Cape Safari Park website. There will be activities, crafts and interaction with animals as campers learn about mammals, reptiles and more.

Junior Zookeeper camp is $125 per camper, which includes a free camp shirt. Campers should bring their own water bottle, snack and sunscreen each day. This camp is from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. both days depending on the age of the camper. Camps will be help Monday, June 12, and Tuesday, June 13 for ages 6 to 9; Wednesday, June 14, and Thursday, June 15, for ages 10 to 13; and Monday, June 19, and Tuesday, June 20, for ages 14 to 17.