All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 12, 2023

Cape Safari Park to hold zookeeper camps for kids

Cape Safari Park is enrolling for its Zookeeper Camp this year. Each camp will only have 15 spots open to ensure small class sizes for better learning opportunities. Junior Zookeeper Camp is for a hands-on learning experience at the park, according to the Cape Safari Park website. There will be activities, crafts and interaction with animals as campers learn about mammals, reptiles and more...

Alyssa Lunsford avatar
Alyssa Lunsford

Cape Safari Park is enrolling for its Zookeeper Camp this year. Each camp will only have 15 spots open to ensure small class sizes for better learning opportunities.

Junior Zookeeper Camp is for a hands-on learning experience at the park, according to the Cape Safari Park website. There will be activities, crafts and interaction with animals as campers learn about mammals, reptiles and more.

Junior Zookeeper camp is $125 per camper, which includes a free camp shirt. Campers should bring their own water bottle, snack and sunscreen each day. This camp is from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. both days depending on the age of the camper. Camps will be help Monday, June 12, and Tuesday, June 13 for ages 6 to 9; Wednesday, June 14, and Thursday, June 15, for ages 10 to 13; and Monday, June 19, and Tuesday, June 20, for ages 14 to 17.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Mini Zookeeper Camp is $85 per camper. This camp is for ages 4 to 6 only. The camp will be help Wednesday, June 21, and Thursday, June 22. This camp includes the same information as Junior Zookeeper camp.

Parents will need to complete and sign a camp participant and a photo release and emergency contact form on the first day of camp. All registration forms required and the camp fee must be paid in full before the camp slot is held for a child. Enrollment is on a first-enrolled basis, according to the Cape Safari Park camp webpage. There is a limited number of camp slots available. For children with allergies, please note children will interact with animals each day

For more information, call the Cape Safari Park office at (573) 243-7862 or visit www.capesafaripark.com/zookeeper-camps.

Cape Safari Park plans to hold camps again in August.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 9
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape scho...
NewsOct. 8
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says ...
NewsOct. 8
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance esti...
NewsOct. 8
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
NewsOct. 7
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
NewsOct. 7
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
NewsOct. 7
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy