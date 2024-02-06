Cape Roller Derby to host annual Capetown Smackdown on Saturday

Cape Girardeau Roller Derby (CGRD) team will present its Capetown Smackdown on Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Arena Building, 410 Kiwanis Drive in Cape Girardeau. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the whistle blows at 6 p.m..

The match will feature a head-to-head clash of CGRD's skaters from Carbondale, Illinois, to Popular Bluff, Missouri, with a display of skill and rivalry.

Following the main event, the action will continue with a mixer scrimmage involving skaters who have been a part of CGRD, supported the team in the past or faced off against CGRD, according to a news release. It's a chance for fans to see some familiar faces and even more roller derby action.