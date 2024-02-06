All sections
NewsNovember 9, 2023

Cape Roller Derby to host annual Capetown Smackdown on Saturday

Cape Girardeau Roller Derby (CGRD) team will present its Capetown Smackdown on Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Arena Building, 410 Kiwanis Drive in Cape Girardeau. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the whistle blows at 6 p.m.. The match will feature a head-to-head clash of CGRD's skaters from Carbondale, Illinois, to Popular Bluff, Missouri, with a display of skill and rivalry...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens

Cape Girardeau Roller Derby (CGRD) team will present its Capetown Smackdown on Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Arena Building, 410 Kiwanis Drive in Cape Girardeau. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the whistle blows at 6 p.m..

The match will feature a head-to-head clash of CGRD's skaters from Carbondale, Illinois, to Popular Bluff, Missouri, with a display of skill and rivalry.

Following the main event, the action will continue with a mixer scrimmage involving skaters who have been a part of CGRD, supported the team in the past or faced off against CGRD, according to a news release. It's a chance for fans to see some familiar faces and even more roller derby action.

"We are thrilled to revive the true essence of the Capetown Smackdown," Fakin' Bacon, one of CGRD's team leaders, stated in a news release. "This event holds a special place in our hearts, and we're excited to see our skaters bring their A-game to the track and finish the season with a bang!"

This is a family-friendly event and there will be concessions from Turk Dawgs. Additionally, the event welcomes attendees to BYOB.

Early-bird tickets are available for $8 through Venmo @ CGRollerDerby or Paypal at www.paypal.me/CGRDTREASURER. Tickets will also be available on the day of the event for $10.

Stay updated by visiting the Cape Girardeau Roller Derby Facebook page.

