Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching

Cape Rock Drive street patching is planned to start Monday, Oct. 28, in Cape Girardeau.
According to a City of Cape Girardeau newsletter, the patching will be done from Kingshighway and go toward Perryville Road.
The newsletter states that there will be traffic control and detours in place while the street is being patched.
There was no date listed in the newsletter for when the patching will be completed.
