Cape Riverfront Market to open first Saturday in May

Old Town Cape will launch the 2022 Cape Riverfront Market season next month on the same day as the 148th Kentucky Derby race.

Accordingly, Old Town Cape is encouraging vendors to embellish their booths with a Derby Day theme May 7 as the six-month Riverfront Market season opens.

Logan Chapman of Chaffee, Missouri, has been announced as Derby Day's musical guest.

A hat contest based on what the Kentucky Derby calls the "greatest two minutes in sports" will be held at 11 a.m. in the market's welcome tent with prizes provided by Cape Riverfront Market and Corner Grocery Store.

Old Town Cape said a person hoping for a prize must be present to win.

New this year, Old Town Cape said in a news release, are monthly themed market days through season's end.