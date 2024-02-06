Cape Riverfront Market announces safety changes

The Cape Riverfront Market has a few tweaks for today's market in Century Casino's parking lot, and will reopen as a socially-distanced walk-up market at the casino on May 16, according to market manager Emily Vines with Old Town Cape.

For today, early exits and a passing lane have been added. Prepared food vendors including The German Cook, Grandma's Donuts and Sammie's Sandwiches have been moved to a neighboring parking lot, so customers can visit them separately, Vines said.