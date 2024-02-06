Cape Riverfront Market announces safety changes

The Cape Riverfront Market has a few tweaks for today's market in Century Casino's parking lot, and will reopen as a socially-distanced walk-up market at the casino on May 16, according to market manager Emily Vines with Old Town Cape.
For today, early exits and a passing lane have been added. Prepared food vendors including The German Cook, Grandma's Donuts and Sammie's Sandwiches have been moved to a neighboring parking lot, so customers can visit them separately, Vines said.
Vehicles in the regular drive-through line can also exit across to the prepared food area, she said.
Next weekend, May 16, the market will allow walk-up shopping. Shoppers are asked to continue wearing masks and practicing safe social distancing while at the market, Vines said, and vendors will remain spaced 6 feet apart, wear masks and have a handwashing station at their individual stalls.
