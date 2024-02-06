All sections
NewsMay 9, 2020

Cape Riverfront Market announces safety changes

The Cape Riverfront Market has a few tweaks for today's market in Century Casino's parking lot, and will reopen as a socially-distanced walk-up market at the casino on May 16, according to market manager Emily Vines with Old Town Cape. For today, early exits and a passing lane have been added. Prepared food vendors including The German Cook, Grandma's Donuts and Sammie's Sandwiches have been moved to a neighboring parking lot, so customers can visit them separately, Vines said...

Southeast Missourian
J.E. Wiseman of Whitewater receives tomatoes from a man (who declined to be identified) with Bass Farms out of Cobden, Illinois, during a drive-through-only version of the Cape Riverfront Market on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Century Casino Cape Girardeau. Market manager Emily Vines said the market always opens the first Saturday in May, but this is the first time the market has utilized a drive-through-only format and been held at the casino. Vines said there were 29 vendors at Saturday's market.
J.E. Wiseman of Whitewater receives tomatoes from a man (who declined to be identified) with Bass Farms out of Cobden, Illinois, during a drive-through-only version of the Cape Riverfront Market on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Century Casino Cape Girardeau. Market manager Emily Vines said the market always opens the first Saturday in May, but this is the first time the market has utilized a drive-through-only format and been held at the casino. Vines said there were 29 vendors at Saturday's market. (Jacob Wiegand ~ Southeast Missourian)

The Cape Riverfront Market has a few tweaks for today's market in Century Casino's parking lot, and will reopen as a socially-distanced walk-up market at the casino on May 16, according to market manager Emily Vines with Old Town Cape.

For today, early exits and a passing lane have been added. Prepared food vendors including The German Cook, Grandma's Donuts and Sammie's Sandwiches have been moved to a neighboring parking lot, so customers can visit them separately, Vines said.

Vehicles in the regular drive-through line can also exit across to the prepared food area, she said.

Next weekend, May 16, the market will allow walk-up shopping. Shoppers are asked to continue wearing masks and practicing safe social distancing while at the market, Vines said, and vendors will remain spaced 6 feet apart, wear masks and have a handwashing station at their individual stalls.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
