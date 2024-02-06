Cape River Heritage Museum to reopen

Cape River Heritage Museum will reopen this week for its annual season.
The local history museum located in an old fire station in downtown Cape Girardeau will be open starting Thursday, April 27. The museum, open noon to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday until it closes in December, is free and open to the public.
Cape River Heritage Museum -- which has been in place for more than four decades -- has undergone extensive exterior and interior work in recent years, including new floors in exhibition rooms and a more than $200,000 roof replacement.
"We're brand spanking new and ready to receive people," volunteer Jerry Ford said.
In addition to the litany of renovations, the museum will also have a new exhibit on early 20th-century women's clothing and new additions to the fireman exhibit, among other things.
If a group wishes to visit the museum during the season but won't be available during normal operating hours, they can call Ford at (573) 579-8861.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.