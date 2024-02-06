All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 26, 2023

Cape River Heritage Museum to reopen

Cape River Heritage Museum will reopen this week for its annual season. The local history museum located in an old fire station in downtown Cape Girardeau will be open starting Thursday, April 27. The museum, open noon to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday until it closes in December, is free and open to the public...

Nathan English
Cape River Heritage Museum at 538 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau.
Cape River Heritage Museum at 538 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian File

Cape River Heritage Museum will reopen this week for its annual season.

The local history museum located in an old fire station in downtown Cape Girardeau will be open starting Thursday, April 27. The museum, open noon to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday until it closes in December, is free and open to the public.

Cape River Heritage Museum -- which has been in place for more than four decades -- has undergone extensive exterior and interior work in recent years, including new floors in exhibition rooms and a more than $200,000 roof replacement.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"We're brand spanking new and ready to receive people," volunteer Jerry Ford said.

In addition to the litany of renovations, the museum will also have a new exhibit on early 20th-century women's clothing and new additions to the fireman exhibit, among other things.

If a group wishes to visit the museum during the season but won't be available during normal operating hours, they can call Ford at (573) 579-8861.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-through ...
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repair...
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; conn...
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy