Cape River Heritage Museum to reopen

Cape River Heritage Museum will reopen this week for its annual season.

The local history museum located in an old fire station in downtown Cape Girardeau will be open starting Thursday, April 27. The museum, open noon to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday until it closes in December, is free and open to the public.

Cape River Heritage Museum -- which has been in place for more than four decades -- has undergone extensive exterior and interior work in recent years, including new floors in exhibition rooms and a more than $200,000 roof replacement.